SolSports, Tucson’s First Retail Sportsbook, Opens at Casino Del Sol

Tucson’s first retail sportsbook, SolSports at Casino Del Sol, has officially opened to the public. Guests will now have the opportunity to watch and wager on a variety of professional and college sporting events at the new on-site sportsbook.

“Our ability to offer sports wagering to our guests has been many years in the making, and we are elated to see our vision come to fruition with SolSports,” said Chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Peter Yucupicio. “This new gaming option will have a positive economic impact on our tribe and the state of Arizona.”

SolSports is located inside Casino Del Sol in the former Paradiso Lounge, next to the Bingo Hall. The spacious 4,000-square-foot venue surrounds guests with more than 60 televisions including jumbo flat screens and a high-definition video wall to allow viewing from every angle. Guests can place a bet at any of the six live ticket writer counters or eight self-service betting kiosks. Accommodating more than 100 people with luxury seating, the sportsbook also features a full bar and food service with game day favorites like burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings and more.

“Our team developed a truly fantastic environment for sports fans to enjoy all of the game day action, and we are thrilled to welcome Tucsonans to experience the excitement of in-person sports betting at SolSports,” said Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol.

Casino Del Sol is managing all sports betting activities as the sportsbook’s operator and bookmaker to deliver a signature, on-brand sports betting experience to guests. OpenSports, ™ the industry’s leading sports betting technology from Scientific Games, is the platform powering SolSports.