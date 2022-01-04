Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly has announced that Michael Truelsen has joined the Recorder’s Office communications team.

Truelsen brings to the post more than 30 years of journalism and communications experience, most recently as web editor for Tucson Local Media. He has worked for several other Tucson media operations and will use this experience in his role as media liaison to share the news, vision and mission of the Pima County Recorder.

He will also be responsible for keeping Pima County voters informed of changes in election law and voting procedures to ensure they have accurate, reliable and consistent information.