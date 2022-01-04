Daoist Monk Brings Global Revolution to Tucson During Pandemic Era

Recent Tucson transplant Monk Yun Rou (meaning Soft Cloud) brings a unique opportunity to reduce stress and strengthen immunity during a global health crisis. Yun Rou’s award-winning books, monthly newsletter, and tai chi classes offer Tucsonans a unique opportunity to learn and study ancient wisdom teachings directly with an ordained Daoist Monk.

These teachings provide insight, guidance, and practical solutions to help better face the challenges of our modern world. Known to reduce stress and strengthen immunity, practicing tai chi with Yun Rou can help to find better health, more happiness, strength, and balance.

Author of more than 21 novels and non-fiction books, Yun Rou’s writings and teachings have been covered in Vogue, Vanity Fair, Parade, Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, Fox Business News, and several other publications. Yun Rou has received the Eric Hoffer Award, USA Book News Best Books Award, Forward Magazine Mystery Award, and Living Now Book Award. His book “Mad Monk Manifesto” won both a gold and silver Nautilus award in 2019.

Yun Rou has also been profiled as a top Chen style tai chi master in the Journal of Asian Martial Arts. He was the sole American master with the heads of China’s five tai chi families at the 2014 International Tai Chi Symposium in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was the keynote speaker.

Yun Rou is responsible for tai chi content on national sites such as WebMD and teaches classes nationally with a particularly strong presence in South Florida. He is also the creator and host of a documentary series on Integrative Medicine and was the host of the hit national public television show “Longevity Tai Chi with Arthur Rosenfeld,” which reached over 60,000,000 households.

Yun Rou currently teaches tai chi classes at Unity of Tucson located at 3617 North Camino Blanco on Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. with virtual learning options available. Yun Rou travels frequently to Asia and continues to speak and teach all around the world.

For more information about Monk Yun Rou and his offerings, visit www.MonkYunRou.com.