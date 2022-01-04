Roger Yohem, an award-winning communicator who built a 40-year career around words, has released his debut book: Bizarre PR and Doozie Newsies – True stories from a career in words. The memoir captures the pressure and whimsy of the odd situations Yohem faced in the professions of journalism and public relations. For example, four of the eight companies he worked for changed CEOs and the turnover of executives.

Shattered any thoughts of job security. To survive the uncertainty, he relied on situation awareness and humor. Many of the book’s 83 episodes are drawn from his experiences at Tucson Electric Power, Southwest Gas, the Tucson Association of Realtors and the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association. Notably, he was a TEP spokesman when it battled bankruptcy in the late 1980s and SAHBA VP when growth issues peaked in the early 2000s. Along the way, he was also a reporter in Ohio, a columnist for Inside Tucson Business, and a contributor to BizTucson.

For more details or to order the book, visit www.yohembooks.com