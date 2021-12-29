The Year in Review: UArizona Research Highlights That Made the Headlines

Some examples of UArizona research that made headlines and had significant impact in FY 2020 include:

UArizona Tracking Coronavirus Through Wastewater Across US

As the coronavirus continued to spread, researchers at the University of Arizona Water and Energy Sustainable Technology Center began using municipal wastewater to monitor the incidence of the virus in communities across the United States.

X Marks the Spot: NASA Selects Site for Asteroid Sample Collection

The OSIRIS-REx mission team evaluated data from four candidate sites in order to identify site Nightingale as the best option for the sample collection. Site Osprey was named as the backup.

Researchers to Study Viability of Vertically Farming Leafy Greens

The University of Arizona’s Controlled Environment Agriculture Center is using a $2.7 million federal grant to study indoor leafy green production to help improve the quality, quantity, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of indoor vertical farming production.

UArizona Cancer Center Receives Grant for Skin Cancer Prevention Study

With $6.9 million from the National Cancer Institute, a team of researchers at the University of Arizona Cancer Center is seeking effective preventive and therapeutic strategies to reduce the risk of non-melanoma skin cancers such as squamous cell carcinoma of the skin.

Quantum Entanglement Offers Unprecedented Precision for GPS and More

University of Arizona researchers are using quantum entanglement to detect radio frequencies with more sensitivity and accuracy than ever.

A Third of California Methane Traced to a Few Super-Emitters

A UArizona researcher led a team that identified more than 550 individual point sources emitting plumes of highly concentrated methane.

NASA Funding to Help Students Build CubeSats

UArizona researchers are using $3 million in funding from NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project Institutional Research Opportunity program to study the low-gravity surface environments of asteroids and provide students from underrepresented backgrounds the opportunity to design, build and operate CubeSats, or miniature satellites.