National Optical Retailer Eyemart Express Opens First Store in Tucson

Optical retailer Eyemart Express, known for making high-quality and affordable glasses in as little as 30 minutes, is opening its first store Tucson on Monday, January 3, 2022. The new Tucson Eyemart Express is in the Oracle Limberlost Shopping Center at 4144 North Oracle Road and marks the retailer’s second location in Arizona.

Around a dozen new jobs are created with the store opening, ranging from full- and part-time sales associates to lab technicians and opticians. Eyemart Express offers a variety of training and development programs to cultivate career paths in the optical industry along with a competitive benefits package for all associates.

“Demand has grown in Arizona for affordable, high-quality eyewear that you can wear home on the same day, and now we can immediately help customers in Tucson see clearly at our newest location,” says Rick Vela, manager of the new Tucson Eyemart Express. “You will save time and money when you shop with us because our expert opticians and lab technicians make everything on-site. Convenience and value are so important, especially during this time of year. We make prescription eyewear accessible to everyone and every budget.”

The new Tucson store has an on-site lab and skilled lens technicians who can make high-quality glasses and prescription sunglasses in as little as 30 minutes. The retailer carries more than 2,000 frames at accessible price points from brands like Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike and Columbia.

Prices for glasses start at less than $40 for two pairs. Eyemart Express focuses on community giving, and offers everyday discounts for additional savings to veterans, military families, first responders, health care workers and school faculty and staff members.

Tucson residents can either visit the independent Doctor of Optometry next door to the new Eyemart Express store for an eye exam or they can bring in an existing prescription from their eye doctor.

Visit the new Eyemart Express located in the Oracle Limberlost Shopping Center (https://www.eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses/Tucson/85705) to see clearly with same-day glasses.

About Eyemart ExpressEyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 235 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab technicians can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.