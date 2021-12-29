New Year’s Eve! Downtown Tucson Celebration ~ See Fireworks to Ring in 2022!

The Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash remains on schedule. Tucson’s version of Times Square will kick-off at 6:00 pm on December 31 at the corner of Congress Street and Fifth Avenue with food vendors, beer, live entertainment from the Plain White T’s, 80’s and Gentlemen, and Sophia Rankin, and much more. The famous Taco Drop, the world’s largest piñata  and a fireworks show from the Hotel Congress rooftop will officially ring in the New Year. 

While downtown, you can enjoy amazing restaurants and the fun atmosphere that has earned Tucson the title of UNESCO Capital of Gastronomy.

The Taco Bell NYE Downtown Bowl Bash is open to guests of all ages and there is no ticket required to attend.

Enter at Toole Ave. and Congress Street.

Photo Courtesy: Downtown Tucson Partnership

