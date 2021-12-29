Angel Charity to Award Grants Up to $1.3 Million to Agencies Serving Children in Pima County

January 10th Deadline for Online Applications

Nonprofit agencies serving children in Pima County are encouraged to apply for grants from $10,000 to $1 million to be awarded in 2022 by Angel Charity for Children. A total of up to $1.3 million will be granted to eligible nonprofits. Deadline for online applications is January 10, 2022.

With funding more urgent now than ever to help provide quality care and services for children, Angel Charity has streamlined its process with grant applications to be submitted online. Applicants must serve children age 18 and under in Pima County Arizona and hold a nonprofit tax-exempt status for a minimum of three years.

“Angel Charity is committed to helping the children in Pima County during these extremely difficult times,” said Marci Saffer, 2022 Charity Selection Chair. “We are grateful and thank our donors and volunteers whose generous contributions are making a significant difference in the lives of children in our community.”

Information and online application are available at https://www.angelcharity.org/apply-for-funding/

About Angel Charity

Angel Charity for Children, Inc., is an organization of 250 dedicated women and men who believe that together with many generous donors in the community, they can make a difference in the lives of the children in Pima County. As of 2021, Angel Charity has raised more than $29 million, funding 120 grants, and helping more than 87 different local children’s organizations. These dollars have been used to construct new buildings, renovate and expand old ones, fund scientific research, retire mortgages and support much-needed programs. More than one million children have benefited from the services that Angel Charity and its donors have funded over the years. Learn more at AngelCharity.org.