Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian Donation to Help Start UArizona Law Advocacy Center

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins honored the all-alumni AZ Injury Law team of Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian for donating $250,000 to help launch the new Tom Mauet Advocacy Center at the Arizona Law School and create the new Kevin R. Boyle Trial Courtroom, all part of the renovation for the UArizona Law’s south lobby, which will be renamed the Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian Lobby.

Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian has been a major contributor to the “A New Day in Court” fundraising initiative in support of UArizona Law’s Advocacy program, which will renovate student courtrooms, establish an endowed faculty chair of advocacy and support student experiential learning.

The firm’s founding partner and 1977 UArizona alumnus, Ted Schmidt, is a member of the “A New Day in Court” steering committee and is rallying more classmates and peers to join the fundraising effort with the goal of raising $6 million for the initiative.

“Our firm wants to ensure that the University of Arizona remains an elite institution that is equipped to train the next generation of successful trial attorneys,” said Schmidt. “We envision the future Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian Lobby to be a place where Arizona law students gather in study groups, watch their classmates perform in court sessions, and engage in those invigorating discussions that make law school so interesting.”