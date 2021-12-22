Michael J. Walter

BizTUCSON December 22, 2021
AAA Landscape Inc. has promoted Michael J. Walter, a nearly four-decade veteran of the company, to president. Walter started with the company in 1976 as a laborer and rose through the ranks to become secretary in 2009 and vice president shortly thereafter.

In his new role, he will continue to oversee all aspects of the company’s construction operations and continue to build on the organization’s solid reputation as a leader in landscape design, construction and maintenance services. 

