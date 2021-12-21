Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Announces Rebrand

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced it has completed a major rebrand. The purpose for the redesign was to implement a new mark that better embraces its heritage and highlights its renewed philosophy of what a chamber of commerce should be – a business-centric organization that realizes the constantly changing business environment requires a chamber that moves and evolves with it.

“We felt creating a new logo that evokes Hispanic traditions with a sophisticated and modern look was important,” said Chairwoman Karla Morales. “A beautiful blend of remembering our past while looking toward the future.”

President and CEO Rob Elias added, “This new color scheme is inspired by the desert southwest, mixing light and dark sky blue with copper earth. When used together, they feel bright and hopeful, the dawn of a new day and new possibilities for our members and our communities.”