OneAZ Donates to Southern Arizona Nonprofits

OneAZ Credit Union and the OneAZ Community Foundation awarded $70,000 in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations in Arizona. This latest round of grants coincides with OneAZ Credit Union’s 70th anniversary.

It caps off a record-breaking year of giving for the OneAZ Community Foundation, which donated nearly $300,000 in grants in 2021.

“Giving back to the community is one of the most important things we do at OneAZ Credit Union,” said Kim Reedy, president and CEO. “We are committed to living our mission of improving the lives of our members, associates and the communities we serve. With our grant programs, we’re helping to build strong communities and improve the lives of people who need it most.”

The following Tucson organizations received grants from OneAZ:

