Larsen Baker Acquires Retail Corner at Broadway and Craycroft

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Broadway Investment Group, recently acquired the 86,500 square foot-shopping center located at 5355-5455 E Broadway Blvd. in Tucson for $14.9 million ($170.00/sf). The purchase includes two future drive-thru building locations: a Starbucks Coffee currently under construction and a future restaurant, to be named, with construction starting later in the year.

The shopping center will undergo an exterior renovation and rebranding to Broadway Crossing. A new line up of retail tenants will open for business in 2022. Davis Kitchens and Sherwood Cabinets will have their retail showroom grand opening in the former Toys R Us building in January. Cycle Gear, the largest privately held motorcycle accessories retailer in the country, will open their 9,000 square foot store in 2ndquarter 2022.

“We are excited to re-introduce this great retail corner to Tucson.” says Melissa Lal, Larsen Baker’s co-owner and president. “With new high energy restaurants, a new slate of retail stores, and a new look, Broadway Crossing will become another great shopping destination at the intersection.”