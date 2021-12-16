Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle Raises Record $1,380,700 for Local Charities

Automotive dealer Jim Click, Jr. has announced that the 2021 iteration of his annual Millions for Tucson Raffle raised nearly $1.4 million benefitting 311 local charities that participated this year. This represents the most money raised in a single year in the 12-year history of the raffle, as well as the largest level of funds ever raised on a per-charity basis.

This past February, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Click issued a challenge to local 501(c)(3) charities to raise at least one million dollars in raffle ticket sales to support their community programs. That challenge was met and exceeded with a seven-digit level of success among participating charities that collectively raised a record $1,380,700. To date, the 12 raffles sponsored by Click have raised more than $10 million for local charities. Since 2015, the raffle has raised an average of just under $1,100,000 each year.

The three prizes donated by Click this year included a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport as first prize, two round-trip, first-class airplane tickets for travel anywhere in the world as second prize, and $5,000 in cash as the third prize. He printed and distributed the raffle tickets for eligible charities to sell and they were able to keep 100 percent of the funds raised.

“The Click family is overcome with gratitude for our local charities who work so hard to serve others, especially in what has been another challenging year,” said Click. “But they accepted our Millions for Tucson challenge again this year with great enthusiasm, and it warms my heart to see the record-breaking results of their extraordinary efforts in 2021 and to learn about the projects and programs made possible through this raffle.”

After making the announcement at the raffle drawing event which was held in person and live streamed on the Millions for Tucson Raffle Facebook page, Click drew the three winning tickets, in order from first to third, and placed personal telephone calls to the winners. Nick Rehm of Tucson won the third prize of $5,000 (ticket sold by Young Life); Lynn Spicer-Tucker of Green Valley won the second prize of two plane tickets (ticket sold by The Animal League of Green Valley); and Hamid Hakeemi of Tucson will receive a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport (valued at $35,840) (ticket sold by Tucson Residence Foundation).