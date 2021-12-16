Avelo Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flights at Tucson International Airport

Avelo Airlines launched its inaugural flights at Tucson International Airport this week, with its first arrival from Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) to Tucson (TUS) on Dec. 16, followed immediately by its first departure afterward.

“We are excited to begin service in Tucson, offering a new, convenient and affordable alternative for traveling between Southern Arizona and Southern California,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “We look forward to welcoming our new Customers aboard from both popular and beautiful destinations.”

The C Gates at TUS were decorated for the celebration with surprises from the Tucson Airport Authority and Avelo to commemorate their support of the new nonstop route.

“One of our top priorities has been securing a nonstop flight from Tucson International Airport (TUS) to the Los Angeles Basin and with these new flights to Hollywood Burbank on Avelo, we have a win-win,” said Danette Bewley, president and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority. “Southern Arizonans now have an easier and more convenient way to reach many L.A. area destinations and Southern Californians, who are among our top sources for visitors to Tucson, have another way to come here. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The flights will now operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 143 departs BUR at 5:40 p.m., arriving TUS at 8:10 p.m. Flight 144 departs TUS at 8:50 p.m., arriving BUR at 9:30 p.m. Avelo will also offer additional flights on select Tuesdays and Saturdays during the end-of-year peak holiday season.

“This convenient connection between Southern California and Southern Arizona is one that many of our passengers will appreciate and enjoy,” says Frank Miller, executive director of Hollywood Burbank Airport.

