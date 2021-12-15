Vantage West, Southern Arizona’s largest credit union, announced that Jill Casey Pintor has been promoted to VP of corporate communications and training. In her new role, Casey Pintor will oversee internal communications, training, knowledge management and public relations efforts.

Casey Pintor has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and communications and has been with Vantage West since 2002, serving in various capacities within the marketing and communications department. During her tenure, she launched the credit union’s early digital marketing and communications efforts and introduced a formal internal communications division. She managed communications for several mergers and acquisitions and laid the groundwork for the credit union’s Hispanic marketing efforts. She was also a key driver of the credit union’s rebrand.

In her new capacity, Casey Pintor will forge a closer collaboration with the credit union’s training and internal communications departments, which will benefit members and employees, alike. She will also continue to oversee public and media relations.

Prior to her career at Vantage West, Casey Pintor worked for United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, Old Tucson Studios and the local Telemundo affiliate.

Casey Pintor, an Arizona native, holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Arizona.