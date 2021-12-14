Nextrio Acquired by California’s The Network Pro. Inc.

The Network Pro, Inc. a premier provider of managed IT services, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nextrio, LLC, the leading managed IT services and infrastructure consulting company based in Tucson.

This acquisition allows The Network Pro to quickly enter the Southern Arizona market, leverage Nextrio’s regional expertise, and to amplify Nextrio’s growing technology solutions and talent base. The deal also provides Nextrio clients and staff access to additional technologies, cyber security expertise and operational efficiencies at scale.

As part of this deal, The Network Pro will assume all of Nextrio’s existing infrastructure and customer portfolio. The Network Pro will also retain Nextrio’s employees, including senior management, with continued guidance from Nextrio’s founding members.

“I’m very excited to welcome Nextrio, their staff and their clients to The Network Pro family,” said Kevin Studley, The Network Pro’s founder and president. “The need for world-class managed IT services is rapidly growing, especially in western states. We have worked with the Nextrio founders for over a year and been impressed with their focus on excellence in their craft. The Network Pro and Nextrio have complementary strengths and like a lot of dynamic duos, this symbiotic relationship will ultimately be a win-win for businesses throughout California and Arizona.”

Since its founding in 2002, Nextrio has grown into a leading provider of proactive infrastructure services in Southern Arizona, including Tucson, Marana, Vail, Oro Valley, Green Valley, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita and Nogales. With native Spanish speakers on staff, they also provide bilingual technical support in northern Mexico. Over the past 20 years, Nextrio has developed a robust catalog of technical offerings via an unrivaled team of talent. Their client list is a who’s who of small businesses, non-profits, educational institutions and government agencies.

“Joining forces with The Network Pro is a natural next step as we evolve to meet the industry demands of a forward-thinking IT services firm,” said Cristie Street, co-founder of Nextrio. “Our companies’ shared vision of innovation, values-driven culture and top-notch service delivery will result in prosperity and peace of mind for current and future clients. At a time when competition for talent is keen, having a diverse technical staff of nearly 100 employees across multiple time zones is a competitive advantage and opens new career opportunities for our team.”

Nextrio will continue to operate under its original name during the transition. Additional terms of the deal have not been released.

Brown & Streza, LLP served as legal counsel to The Network Pro, Inc. and Three Sixty Seven Advisors served as the buyer’s strategic advisor in connection with the transaction. The Law Office of Mike Dudek served as legal counsel to Nextrio, LLC.