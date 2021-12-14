Knott Development Unveils Plans for Mosaic Quarter and Iceplex

Excitement is buzzing around Tucson’s sports community as plans for the sports and entertainment-focused lifestyle center, Mosaic Quarter, are unveiled. Knott Development has released its proposal to build a 1,000,000 square foot, five-anchor building project in the heart of one of Tucson’s largest sporting hubs.

Located near the Interstate 10-South Kino Parkway interchange, Knott Development unveiled Mosaic Quarter Iceplex. MQ Iceplex will bring a fully functioning community ice sports venue to the desert with three hockey rinks as the visual focal point within Mosaic Quarter. Also included within the 90-acre project are three other sports venues, seven restaurants, three hotels, and other related amenities that will complete the development of the Kino Sports & Entertainment Complex under a public-private partnership with Pima County.

Adding to this exciting news, Mosaic Quarter has announced its new partners, Arizona Hockey and the University of Arizona. Wildcat Hockey will have exclusive rights to the MQ Iceplex stadium rink, and they will move all hockey operations to the MQ Iceplex. As a part of this transition, U Arizona will add three teams to its club ice hockey programming – a men’s ACHA Division II team, a women’s ACHA Division II team and an adaptive sled hockey team.

“We are thrilled to have Arizona Hockey call Mosaic Quarter Iceplex their new home, said Knott Development President Frank Knott. “Mosaic Quarter will be a megastar for the Tucson sporting community, filling a void for multiple types of youth and adult sports programs. It will also open many doors and opportunities for kids who may not otherwise be able to participate in recreational sports leagues.”

Knott Development’s local philanthropic organization, Mosaic Foundation, will also be present within MQ Iceplex to provide opportunities for children from underserved communities to participate in all aspects of the programming offered at the facility.

“The Mosaic Foundation creates a home for young athletes of not only varying sports but with different competition levels and facility needs and from varied cultures and backgrounds,” said Knott. “Mosaic Foundation seeks to break down the barriers to participation in youth sports within Pima County.”

The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a Master Developer Partnership and Development Agreement with Knott Development on July 6, 2021. Under the public-private partnership created by the Development Agreement, Knott Development will privately finance Mosaic Quarter, own and operate all of its facilities, and distribute 55% of the net cash flow generated by Mosaic Quarter to Pima County. Final approval of the remaining public-private partnership documents will be considered by the Board of Supervisors in September 2022, with the construction of the MQ Iceplex and the rest of Mosaic Quarter’s Phase I development plan commencing in October 2022.