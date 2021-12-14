Hughes Federal Credit Union Honored by Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library

The Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library recently recognized Hughes Federal Credit Union for its support and longstanding partnership of over 20 years at a dedication ceremony for the new Hughes/Friends Plaza located at the Oro Valley Public Library.

Sharing a common interest in improving the wellbeing of the Southern Arizona community, the Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library, a volunteer nonprofit organization, and Hughes formed a partnership in 2001 to help raise funds for new books and equipment, financial literacy classes, and other projects and programs designed to bring free educational resources to residents. Since then, 75,000 Hughes members have donated over $750,000 to the library.

“Hughes and the Friends of Oro Valley Public Library share the belief that when a library thrives, so too does a community,” Friends of Oro Valley Public Library President Linda Donohue said. “Thanks to the generosity of Hughes members, our library can provide excellent resources to children and adults of all ages, incomes and ethnicity, including educators, students, parents, job seekers and English as a second language learners.”

Member donations to the Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library have also been used to fund scholarships for high school seniors, Children’s Museum Oro Valley, and the Books for Teachers program which provides grants to over 50 schools to supplement their library collections or special literary projects.

“We are honored to support the Friends of Oro Valley Public Library, whose board members and volunteers have helped create a remarkable place for the community to gather, form friendships and learn,” said Hughes’ Board Chairman Juan Gonzalez.

The outdoor plaza, located on the north side of the library, features new walking paths, landscaping, and a stage area with shade sails and wall seating to accommodate outdoor library events including children’s programs. The plaza is open to the public.