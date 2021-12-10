Tucson Tamale Aims for 10 Million Tamales in 2022 With New Facility

Tucson Tamale, a Tucson-based company which makes hand-made, premium, healthy tamales for local sale and national distribution, today announced the opening of its second production facility to meet the growing demand for its award-winning tamales.

The new 13,671 square foot facility is located at 102 W. 29th Street in South Tucson. The company’s other facility, which opened near West Grant Road in Tucson in 2015, will continue to operate, and the two locations together are expected to produce ten million tamales next year.

In February, Tucson Tamale and Diamond Ventures, both locally owned Tucson companies, partnered in the purchase and renovation of the building, which most recently housed Malone Meat and Poultry. The repurposing of this vacant food processing plant will continue the revitalization that is occurring in the region’s urban core.

“It is amazing to realize how far we have come since 2008, from that magical 1,000 square foot storefront on Broadway to having over 28,000 square feet of production and warehouse space today,” said Sherry Martin, co-founder of Tucson Tamale. “Our tamales are sold in 4,000 grocery stores in all fifty states, and we spread the tamale love by shipping our tamales to individuals and households as gifts as well as through recurring subscriptions. They are a great gift any time of year – but especially as we enter this holiday season. We are so proud that our tamales have become national food ambassadors for Tucson and our shared pride as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.”

Todd Martin, co-founder of Tucson Tamale, added, “Our company’s success is defined by our great employees, suppliers, wholesale clients and loyal tamale lovers everywhere. The opportunity to collaborate with the City of South Tucson, and a local team led by Diamond Ventures, an experienced and highly respected developer, has been a wonderful experience for all of us.”

Bill Kelley, CFO at Diamond Ventures, noted, “We are pleased and excited to be a part of Tucson Tamale’s expansion in South Tucson. Working with the city has been great. This kind of project is what we do, and Diamond Ventures looks forward to continued opportunities to work on local business expansion as our regional economy recovers.”

In addition to the two production facilities that will collectively employ about fifty people, the company will continue to operate its two local restaurants and marketplaces, located at 7159 E. Tanque Verde Road and 7286 N. Oracle Road.

Tucson Tamale and Diamond Ventures celebrated the opening of the new facility at a special event last night. The event honored the community partnerships that made the expansion possible and highlighted the manufacturing technology in the new facility.