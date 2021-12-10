Pacific Trellis Moves to University of Arizona Tech Park

Tech Parks Arizona has announced that Pacific Trellis has developed an office at the University of Arizona Tech Park. Pacific Trellis chose to move to there to connect with the UArizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences while expanding its North American footprint.

Businesses that move to the UA Tech Park are immediately plugged into the talent and expertise of UArizona. Pacific Trellis is formalizing an internship program with college and seeks to collaborate in many other ways.

Established in 1999, Pacific Trellis Fruit has become one of America’s top year-round growers, shippers and marketers of premium fresh fruits. Pacific Trellis Fruit represents an extensive group of growers from all over the world in addition to farms they operate. The long-term partnership with the growers is a result of years of trusted relations developed from working with them hands-on to grow produce of exceptional quality.

“We are excited to open a new office at the UA Tech Park and expand our footprint in the Southern Arizona area to solidifying our commitment to existing partners and identify new opportunities for expansion,” said Dan Carpella Jr., senior sales executive for Pacific Trellis Fruit. “This new location positions us to take advantage of a new pool of talent previously unavailable to the company,” Carpella added.

Pacific Trellis joins over 80+ other companies and organizations that call UA Tech Park home, a place where emerging businesses and tech giants work side by side. The park’s spacious campus encompasses 1,267 acres and is located in one of Arizona’s fast-growing suburban settings on Tucson’s southeast side at Rita Road.

The UA Tech Park provides the infrastructure for business to connect and advance leading edge technology with 2 million square feet of space for high-tech offices, R&D, and laboratory facilities combined with the campus culture.