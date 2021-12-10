Long Realty’s Central Office Moves to Broadway Village

It wasn’t much of a move by Long Realty standards, but Southern Arizona’s leading residential real estate brokerage has just relocated one of its offices a bit west, into Tucson’s booming “Sunshine Mile” Broadway corridor.

The Central at Broadway Village office—previously located near the El Con Mall, with a slightly different name—is now in the historic Broadway Village, at the southwest corner of Broadway Blvd. and Country Club Road.

The address is 3052 E. Broadway Blvd. Now in business following a mid-November soft opening, the office is slated for a grand opening in January (date to be determined).

As a satellite office, sales agents and associate brokers from Long Realty’s far-flung network of offices will use the facility on an as-needed basis, to make meetings more convenient for midtown clients.

An agent will also be stationed at the office to assist walk-in clients. One added feature of the new location: on-site retail mortgage services. Along with an office administrator, the office will be staffed by loan officers from Prosperity Home Mortgage, Long Companies’ mortgage-lending arm.

“This new location builds on our ‘everything real estate, wherever you are’ philosophy,” said Reneé Gonzales, CEO of Long Companies. “It creates a real estate resource center for the community in central Tucson.

Consumers can walk in and get real estate help or help with mortgage financing, all in one convenient, accessible location.”