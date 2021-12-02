Winterhaven Festival of Lights Returns with Tucson Electric Power as Title Sponsor

Tucson Electric Power is welcoming back the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, which resumes this year to help make the season merry and bright in our community.

The 72nd annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights features elaborate holiday displays from residents along streets decorated with lights hung by TEP crews. The festival will be open to pedestrian visitors daily from Dec. 11-25 between 6-10 p.m., with vehicle traffic only on Dec. 26. The holiday festival draws more than 100,000 visitors to the midtown neighborhood.

“We’re thrilled to support the amazing energy and effort of Winterhaven neighbors as part of a longstanding tradition that brings together residents throughout our community,” said Cynthia Garcia, TEP VP of Energy Delivery.

As the event’s title sponsor, TEP provides the financial support needed to offset many of the operating costs of hosting the festival, such as security, traffic control, portable restrooms and trash removal. TEP also has donated more than 11,550 feet of energy-efficient LED holiday lights for use at the event.

“The Winterhaven Festival of Lights is one of Tucson’s premier annual events and the entire neighborhood – and city – was saddened by the cancellation last year,” said Festival Chairman John Lansdale. “This year, we are so excited to get back decorating and are extremely appreciative of partnerships with TEP and our other sponsors. Without their help, the event would not be the same. We hope everyone comes to Winterhaven this year and has a safe and magical time strolling our avenues.”

TEP employees will use bucket trucks to help string lights on tall trees throughout the neighborhood. Employee volunteers also will help collect food at the event for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on Dec. 15, 18 and 21. TEP volunteers will distribute lighted bracelets while supplies last to those who donate non-perishable food. In 2019, attendees donated more than $22,000 and 46,470 pounds of food to the food bank during the Festival of Lights.