Tucson Medical Center Celebrates Decade of Mega Raffle

Tucson Medical Center’s annual TMC Mega Raffle marks its 10th year with its biggest prize package to date. Tickets are available for purchase by the public beginning, Thurs., Feb. 3rd. The 2022 Mega Raffle will award $2.3 million in prizes, with net proceeds from ticket purchases and participation in the 50/50 jackpot going directly to programs and services enhancing patient care at TMC. The TMC Mega Raffle has raised nearly $11 million through 2021.

“The enthusiastic support of the community is overwhelming. As we enter year 10, I am excited to see who this year’s winners will be and even more excited about the impact the TMC Mega Raffle will continue to have on the patient care and programs offered at TMC,” said Kathy Rice, director of the TMC Mega Raffle.

This year’s top prizes are all-cash. Grand prize No. 1 is $650,000 and grand prize No. 2 is $150,000. All ticket purchasers are also eligible to enter the 50/50 jackpot. Last year’s jackpot topped $900.000 – with 50 percent of the pot going directly to the winner and the other 50 percent to the hospital.

Participants that enter before midnight on Mar. 3 are also eligible to win the two Early Bird prize packages. Early Bird prize No. 1 is a 2022 Lincoln Corsair FWD plus $25,000 in cash, valued at more than $63,000. Early Bird prize No. 2 is a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend AWD and $25,000 cash, valued at more $57,000.

Each ticket has a 1 in 20 chance of winning a prize. In addition to the Grand Prize packages and Early Bird packages, participants are eligible to win an amazing selection of the 2022 luxury vehicles, top-of-the-line vacation packages for two, a wide selection of the latest electronics, jewelry, and home accessories, along with more cash prizes.

Funds from TMC Mega Raffle continue to help fund patient care programs and services throughout the hospital. This year, Mega Raffle grant monies helped fund technology and equipment to expand telemedicine services, an exciting new program that offers cochlear implants for pediatric and adult patients and a Holo Lens, which will be used in Labor & Delivery to reveal augmented reality of what happens in the womb during birth.

“Support for the TMC Mega Raffle, supports the expansion of health services for the Southern Arizona community. Just imagine what we can achieve in the next 10 years,” said Rice.

The final cut-off for purchasing tickets is Mar. 24. Although the last four years tickets have sold out early. All winners will be announced by early April.

Tickets are $100 each with a limited number of three-ticket packages available for $250. To purchase tickets, visit www.TMCmegaraffle.org or call (800) 395-8805.

Important Raffle Dates

Early Entry Prize Cut-Off: Mar. 3

Early Entry Prize Drawing: Mar. 9

Final Cut-Off: Mar. 24

Final Drawing: Mar. 30