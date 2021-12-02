Line and Space Honored with Design Awards

Tucson-based architects, Line and Space, added to their collection of over 140 awards by concluding 2021 with receipt of two design awards for two distinct projects. Recognition of Line and Space’s local projects, regional work and international designs has been publicized worldwide.

The Flowing Wells Library Addition, located in Tucson, won the 2021 American Institute of Architects Western Mountain Region Design Award for Distinguished Architecture. The Western Mountain Region includes Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

This honor is given to significant projects that exhibit a sense of place, response to climate, ecological stewardship, and design quality. The addition of 5,000 square feet to the existing 8,000 square-foot building is designed to support expanded programming and accommodate the evolving needs of the surrounding community with study rooms and a multipurpose room that opens to a tempered patio. Natural and durable materials create comfortable interior and exterior spaces and large windows in the collection areas capture the views of the Catalina Mountains.

The recently completed Sahuarita Regional Library received a Cultural Best Project Award from Engineering News Record. ENR is an international, construction industry-based publisher. The award honors buildings that make a large contribution to their surrounding community. Located in Sahuarita, Ariz., the new 17,000 square-foot library provides dedicated collection areas for children, teens, and adults, and variety of collaborative spaces.

The building is penetrated by a set of steel ‘shard’ structures along the south elevation paying homage to the areas mining activities, while providing tempered outdoor reading patios and natural light to the interior spaces.