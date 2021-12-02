Hughes Federal Credit Union has announced the promotion of Irlanda Cuevas to marketing manager of business development and community relations. Cuevas will lead a team of business development representatives in assisting members and nonprofit organizations to reach their financial and philanthropic goals through financial wellness.

“I am truly honored to receive this promotion and work with such a talented and hard-working team of professionals dedicated to making a measurable impact in the community through sponsorships, donations and financial education,” Cuevas said. “Also, as a new mom, this position allows me to set a positive example for my daughter, which is deeply gratifying.”

Since 2018, Cuevas has served as a business development representative and assisted the credit union with its community and business development initiatives, and has successfully strengthened Hughes’ relationships with local Chambers of Commerce, nonprofit organizations, libraries, schools and under-served members of the community.

“Irlanda’s promotion underscores how much she brings to this position,” VP of Marketing, Sales and Service Elisa Ross said. “She is bright, energetic and wholly devoted to making a significant difference in the financial lives of the people we serve and in the stability and strength of the organizations we support.”

Cuevas is a 2020 recipient of the Junior Achievement Volunteer of the Year award and recently received her Business Development and Marketing Certification from the Credit Union National Association. She also has served on the board of the Ronald McDonald House Red Shoe Society, is an active volunteer for Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona and Junior Achievement, and is a member of Tucson Young Professionals and the Foothills Club of Tucson. In addition, she is an ambassador for Tucson Metro and Greater Area Vail Chambers of Commerce.

Cuevas moved to Tucson in 2005 to attend the University of Arizona, where she received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and minored in Spanish and sociology. Prior to and while attending school, she was a nonprofit social worker.