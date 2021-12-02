Eric Smith, executive director of the University of Arizona Center for Innovation has been elected to a seat on the International Business Innovation Association Board of Directors. Eric Smith joins a team of 15 who are global advocates for stakeholders within entrepreneur-driven economic ecosystems.

InBIA, a 501(c)3, serves a growing network of entrepreneurship centers that enable entrepreneurs to transform their dreams into high-growth business ventures.

InBIA is global community which includes over 1,200 members across 30 nations. Member portfolio companies include business incubators, accelerators, coworking spaces, makerspaces, university commercialization & entrepreneurship centers, small business development centers, and economic development organizations focused on building sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystems in their communities. This global nonprofit organization has supported entrepreneurial organizations for nearly 40 years by providing industry resources, education, events, and global programming to help members better serve the needs of their unique communities and regions.

“I’m pleased to welcome Eric to InBIA’s board of directors,” said Charles Ross, president and CEO of InBIA. “Eric and the other new members joining us bring a level of enthusiasm and expertise I am sure will benefit the association through the months and years to come. I look forward to working with them as we support entrepreneurial ecosystem builders across the globe to foster innovation and thriving local economies.”

Smith serves as the executive director for the University of Arizona Center for Innovation which is a business incubator network supporting University of Arizona, community, and international startups with several outposts across Southern Arizona.

Smith brings years of entrepreneurial experience and was recently recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 Professional by the Tucson Hispanic Chamber and awarded the Rising Star award by the Association of University Research Parks. He is driven to support startups using tried and true business principal as well as a strong network of professional connections.

“I am so proud to join my fellow innovation ecosystem builders and make an impact on an international scale. Working with entrepreneurs ignites my passion and I love sharing my expertise to help further the professional and the profession,” said Smith.