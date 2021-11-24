Simpleview Partners with International Congress and Convention Association

Simpleview, a leading global technology and software provider for the meetings and events industry, has announced a strategic alignment and long-term partnership with the International Congress and Convention Association. ICCA represents the interests of 1,100+ global meetings destinations, venues, suppliers and partners in almost 100 countries and territories.

This multifaceted strategic technology partnership results from a year-long process of discovery, exploration, and collaboration, with input from stakeholders, senior leadership, and the ICCA board of directors. Adding value to the ICCA member experience through the deployment of modern technologies and growing association knowledge on their database have been top priorities for ICCA, and the Simpleview partnership will help make this a reality.

The phased plan will include an ICCA visual identity refresh, the design and implementation of a new ICCA website, a CRM platform to streamline the day-to-day operations, a new ICCA member portal, and a reimagined ICCA Association meetings database. This represents a complete overhaul and reinvention of the ICCA tech stack using Simpleview’s industry-leading products, services and platforms.

“After serving on the ICCA board of directors for six years, I understood that digital transformation, data and modernized tools and technologies were high priorities for the association. ICCA provides various tools, resources, and education to support members and we are excited to be a part of that support system. With our partnership and investment in ICCA, we are now fully vested in their continued success,” said Simpleview President Rich Reasons.

“During this period where the world has dealt with significant change and the business events industry has stopped, we recognize the importance our industry places on knowing their client through quality data and the requirement to accelerate recovery through qualified business events,” said James Rees, president of ICCA. ”Simpleview is bringing their global expertise, insights, and technology to this project, and we both look forward to collaborating with the industry to get back to business.”