Chicanos Por La Causa Opens New Women’s Business Center

The Chicanos Por La Causa Women’s Business Center recently opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a community gathering.

The center will provide women business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs access to business loans, technical assistance, one-on-one counseling and training to help them launch and sustain their business dreams.

It will operate as part of Prestamos CDFI, a division of Chicanos Por La Causa, and focus on supporting women in their quest to open and grow their enterprises. The center will go beyond the standard technical support, training and access to capital that lenders generally provide clients.