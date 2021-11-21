HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

Jazz In January, the non-profit entity and organizer of the Tucson Jazz Festival has confirmed the final 2022 festival lineup and event details. The HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival 2022 will take place Jan. 14-23, 2022.

Organizers are celebrating the return of live jazz by staging performances within a vast array of unique spaces, properties, and venues. TJF Executive Director Khris Dodge said, “Mindful that patrons are craving live music and are also seeking a variety of different spaces in which to gather, our goal is to set safe standards within varied spaces. We have worked hard to identify and activate treasured local spots. The resulting collection of TJF performance spaces will both delight devoted jazz fans and elevate the festival experience for all.”

Performances will take place in traditional concert venues with both modest and larger capacities, open air stages, spacious courtyards, the TJF signature event tent, restaurants and some of Tucson’s unique historic buildings. Patrons can expect the world class performances to actually activate the characteristics of each space, as will the space add an enhanced element to each event.

As in past years, festival organizers have worked hard to book talent that represents the wide range of styles within the jazz genre. Festival guests can explore the full spectrum of jazz music; everything from straight ahead to contemporary jazz performed in idyllic spaces.

HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival 2022 Lineup:

1/14 Dave Stryker Quartet with Warren Wolf and Eric Alexander Quintet at Fox Tucson Theatre. 7:30PM Tickets: $39.50-$59.50

1/15 & 1/16 Open to the public. TJF Event Tent at Rendezvous Urban Flats Plaza. Traditional jazz, dancing, beer, wine and festival swag.

1/15 Route Two Tooters 5-7PM. Admission-Free

1/16 Wholly Swing Cat Club 5-7PM. Admission-Free

1/15 “Petite Fleur” Adonis Rose & New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s NOJO 7 featuring Cyrille Aimée at Fox Tucson Theatre. 7:30PM Tickets: $39.50-$59.50

1/15 TJF Jazz Jam at Hotel Congress (12:30-5:30PM multiple sets on multiple stages). Ticket: $35

1/16 Lee Ritenour & Dave Grusin at Fox Tucson Theatre. 7PM Tickets $39.50-$64.50

1/16 A Special Event: Arpeggio at The Citizen Hotel. 4-6:30PM Ticket: $75-$85

Guests ascend and descend the floors of The Citizen Hotel enjoying the newly renovated space, live music (including guitarist, Howard Alden, and Flamenco-inspired Jazz from Andaluz), Chef Kusuma Rao prepared food, and paired local wine and cocktails.

1/17 Downtown Jazz Fiesta featuring Kendrick Scott (TJF Artist in Residence) with the UA Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble directed by Brice Winston. The outdoor stages will be located at 5th Avenue and Toole, outside Hotel Congress. 11AM-5PM FREE Public Event. A TJF tradition, celebrating MLK Day with free concerts all day in the heart of downtown. Plus, a Stan Getz-inspired after party from 5:30-7pm on the Plaza Stage at Hotel Congress. Admission: FREE

1/18 Sammy Rae & The Friends at 191 Toole. 8PM Tickets: $23 advance/$25 day of show

1/19 Arthur Vint & Associates at Century Room 7PM Tickets: TBA (The new performance space in Hotel Congress).

1/20 Spanish Harlem Orchestra with special guest Orkesta Mendoza at Rialto Theatre. 7:30PM Tickets: $40-$62

1/21 Jon Batiste at Centennial Hall. 8PM Only a few tickets left $35-$100

1/22 Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Rialto Theatre. 8PM Tickets: $40-$62

1/22 Shamarr Allen at Hotel Congress Plaza Stage. 2PM Tickets: $15