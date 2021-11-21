Visit Tucson, the destination marketing organization for Tucson and Southern Arizona, has announced that Cathy Valencia will be joining the sales team as a national sales manager.

Valencia comes to Visit Tucson most recently from the Marriott Tucson University Park Hotel/Atrium Hospitality, where she has held the positions of director of sales and marketing, enterprise sales director, director of sales and events and director of group sales.

Prior to her career with Marriott Tucson University Park, Valencia worked as senior sales manager and director of group sales for the Hilton El Conquistador in Oro Valley. Her responsibilities will Include a geographic territory that includes lower Midwest & Western states as well as religious meetings and military reunions. Graeme Hughes, senior VP of sales, said, “We’re thrilled to add a hospitality sales and marketing professional of Cathy’s caliber to our high performing team as we work toward the continued recovery of the region’s group tourism economy.”