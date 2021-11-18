UArizona Eller College of Management Honors Humberto S. Lopez with Alumnus of the Year Award

As a teen, Humberto S. Lopez worked to help support his widowed mother and five younger siblings. Realizing that education was the key to his future success, he made his way to the University of Arizona, where he earned an accounting degree in 1969.

While practicing as a CPA in Los Angeles in 1971, he borrowed $1,000 after reading the book, “How to Turn $1,000 into a One Million Dollars,” parlaying it into a multi-million dollar empire. In 1975, he founded HSL Properties, one of the largest owners of apartments and hotels in Arizona.

Humberto’s professional success is matched only by his generosity. He has supported various community organizations with time, expertise and donations, and has numerous awards recognizing his philanthropy. The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation founded the Center of Opportunity, a homeless shelter that he envisions as a model for the country.

Together with his wife Czarina, he is a long-time supporter of the university and the Eller College of Management. Most recently, they have established endowed chairs in Accountancy and Cardiovascular Research. Humberto has supported the university with his time by serving on the boards of the UA Foundation, the Sarver Heart Center, and the Lute Olson fund for Arizona Athletics. He also participates through the National Leadership Council, and the advisory boards for the College of Medicine, the Eller College of Management, The McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship, and the School of Accountancy.

For his remarkable success and his unwavering dedication to the college, the university and the community, the Arizona Alumni Association is honored to name Humberto S. Lopez the 2020-2021 Alumnus of the Year for the Eller College of Management.