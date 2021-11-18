Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona Receives RBC Foundation Grant

For the fourth consecutive year, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona (RMHCSA) is the beneficiary of a generous grant from the RBC Foundation.

The mission of RBC Foundation – USA is to improve the quality of life in the communities where RBC does business by supporting non-profit organizations that make a positive difference and promote diversity. In 2019, RBC Foundation – USA awarded grants exceeding $2.6 million to non-profit organizations nationwide. Its focus areas are youth, health, human services, arts and culture, with a priority placed on youth services. Since 2018, RMHCSA has received nearly $35,000 from the RBC Foundation.

Qualifying for an RBC grant requires the support of the local RBC office.

“On behalf of RBC Wealth Management, we are proud of our many years of support and partnership of RMHCSA. RMHCSA provides vital services and is a jewel in our community,” said Richard Schaefer, senior vice president – branch director, RBC Wealth Management – Tucson.

Funding from the RBC Wealth Management Foundation helps families that have very sick children.

“This funding helps us continue to offer a comfortable home-away-from-home for families who come to Tucson for their child’s medical care,” said Kate Maguire Jensen, president & CEO. “When a family has a sick child, the last thing they should have to think about it is where to stay and how to pay for it. Funding from RBC Foundation ensures that families can stay at the Ronald McDonald House as long as they need to, at no cost.”

“We are very grateful to RBC for this incredible source of support for the children and families we serve.”

ABOUT RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES® OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that nurtures the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room®, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, RMHC helps families with sick children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care, ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care. For more information, visit rmhctucson.org.