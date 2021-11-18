OOROO Auto Launches Car Care Subscription Service

OOROO Auto, a multi-award-winning auto repair and maintenance service provider in Southern Arizona, today launched its “Happy Car Club,” a first-of-its-kind car care subscription service.

Backed by ASE-certified technicians and an intuitive app, the new program allows customers to pay one low monthly fee and receive a suite of auto care services, including oil changes, inspections, maintenance services, towing, a 10% discount on all other repairs, and more at one of their shops or via OOROO’s innovative mobile service.

“From day one, we set out to pioneer a new, more convenient way to deliver car care to vehicle owners. First, we brought the auto shop directly to the customer with our mobile services, whether they were at home, in the office or on campus,” OOROO CEO Jeff Artzi said. “Now, our Happy Car Club is the latest example of our ongoing efforts to simplify auto care and give people back their valuable time.”

The new subscription service, Artzi believes, will also help OOROO continue to build long-lasting, trusting relationships with customers, rather than focusing on transactions. That’s been the mission all along: to be the most trusted source for auto services by delivering the highest level of expertise, safety, care and convenience.

“With our subscription service, our customers know what they’re paying for with no hidden fees, no fine print, no exclusions and the flexibility to allow subscribers to cancel at any time,” Artzi said. “I believe this will become the model of the future for auto repair and maintenance services, because it removes the friction typically involved in keeping vehicles running safely and efficiently. Subscribers are not only reminded of vehicle checkups, but our technicians can come directly to them on their time, reducing the likelihood of delayed maintenance or potentially expensive repairs.”

In addition to offering the subscription service to individual customers, OOROO is also making the service available as an employee perk for companies enrolled in its popular Client Partner program, “OOROO at Work,” where their trained technicians perform essential services while the employer’s team members are at work. More than 36 local employers are enrolled in the program, and that number is expected to rise with the introduction of OOROO’s Happy Car Club.

For more information on OOROO Auto and the Happy Car Club, please visitwww.oorooauto.com/subscribe or email at info@oorooauto.com

About OOROO Auto

Born out of the entrepreneurial spirit of CEO Jeff Artzi, who previously served as CEO of a 100-store automotive services chain, OOROO is not a typical auto care company—from its unique name to its culture-first, technology-forward approach that’s rooted in honesty, trust and transparency. The multi-award-winning auto repair and maintenance service provider has been the recipient of numerous awards, including two Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards (for Best Employer and Innovation), Better Business Bureau Ethics Awards, Arizona Daily Star Reader’s Choice Award, Best Auto Shop in Green Valley, and Best of the Northwest 6 years in a row.