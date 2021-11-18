Campbell Plaza Pad Sales & Two New Fox Restaurant Concepts Coming

DSW Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce that Fox Restaurant Concepts, owned by Cheesecake Factory, has purchased the former Old Chicago Pad at Campbell Plaza in Tucson Arizona. The seller DSW IREIF Tucson Retail, Principals: G.S. Jaggi, Michael Sarabia and James Hardman were represented by Greg Furrier of Cushman Wakefield on the transaction. The Old Chicago building will be replaced with a brand new, architecturally significant 8,000 square foot building, which will accommodate Tucson’s only Flower Child Restaurant, additionally the free-standing building will include the first Doughbird eatery in the metro area. “We believe that they have landed at the perfect location,” said Sarabia.

Common Bond, under the leadership of Brian Frakes, will collaborate with FOX on the development and completion which is projected to be late 2022.