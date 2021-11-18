Alaska Airlines’ Inaugural Flight from Tucson International to Everett, WA Departs Friday, Nov. 19

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) is eager to commemorate the start of Alaska Airlines’ newest nonstop destination from Tucson International Airport (TUS). Paine Field (PAE) in Everett, Washington is the convenient gateway to northern Seattle and much of the Pacific Northwest.

Friday, November 19 is sure to be a day of celebration on the B Concourse at TUS. First, Alaska and TAA team members will welcome the arriving flight from PAE. There will be more than sunshine and blue skies waiting for everyone traveling from the chilly Pacific Northwest. Small gifts from the TAA will thank those arriving on the inaugural flight.

The crew will then board travelers on their way to PAE, which is similar to TUS in that it is known for its convenience. Not only is the terminal experience a breeze, but there are five ski resorts within a 2.5 hour drive. Anyone in Southern Arizona searching for a snowy, wintertime experience now has a low stress, nonstop flight to reach it.

The flight times are as follows:

Arrival at TUS – 4:05pm

Departure from TUS – 4:50pm

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) is an independent, non-profit organization operating Tucson International Airport (TUS) and general aviation reliever Ryan Airfield (RYN). TAA has sustained its operations since its origin in 1948 from airport generated revenues without the use of local taxes and continues to invest millions of dollars each year in safety, security and facility infrastructure that drives job creation and economic activity for the benefit of Tucson and southern Arizona. The two airports currently support 35,000 jobs and house more than 100 tenants and serve a diverse mix of aviation and non-aviation related businesses, as well as military and government operations.