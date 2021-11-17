Two New Fox Restaurant Concepts Brands Coming to Tucson – Flower Child & Doughbird

Flower Child and Doughbird will both open in the fall of 2022 at Campbell Plaza

Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by Tucson-bred Sam Fox, is bringing two first-to-market restaurants to Tucson, late 2022: Flower Child and Doughbird. Both restaurants will open at Campbell Plaza, just down the road from their last restaurant to open in the market, Culinary Dropout.





We’re always looking for great opportunities to grow in Tucson and finally found the perfect location for these two restaurants,” said Fox. “It’s been a longtime goal of ours to bring Flower Child to Tucson, and we are excited to be able to do it alongside Doughbird, a concept that we are just beginning to grow. During what’s been a challenging time for our industry, we’re grateful for our loyal guests in Tucson and hope that they will enjoy these restaurants time and time again.”

Flower Child looks forward to bringing its soul-satisfying mission of serving positively delicious vibes to the Tucson community. Chock full of nourishing goodness, Flower Child caters to all lifestyles from vegetarian and vegan, to meat-eating and gluten-free, to keto and paleo with their customizable, made-from-scratch menu. Flower Child is more than your typical healthy eatery – it is a place where guests can come and fill their soul (and their bellies) with goodness.



Doughbird’s infamous duo of pizza & chicken makes this restaurant the perfect neighborhood spot. Tucson guests can expect both hand-stretched and Detroit-style square pan pizza alongside rotisserie and crispy chicken, all with unexpected twists. “It’s a bit of an odd bird, if you will, but we love it,” said Fox. And don’t miss an extensive list of out-of-this-world sauces for dipping & dunking. Savor a fun family weeknight dinner or grab a slice & sip on a cocktail at happy hour. Doughbird is dedicated to fun and ever-changing flavor combinations, so you can always add a bite of interesting to your day.



ABOUT FOX RESTAURANT CONCEPTS

The story begins with Sam Fox, a man who is passionate about hospitality and endlessly inspired by food and design. He opened his first concept, Wildflower American Cuisine, in Tucson in 1998, and today has introduced dozens of ever-evolving Fox Restaurant Concepts brands including Zinburger, North Italia, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, and Culinary Dropout. Now 20 years later, they have 11 unique concepts with over 60 locations that span across the U.S. The Fox Restaurants team is a community of creative thinkers who help bring Sam’s concepts to life. For more information, visit www.foxrc.com.



ABOUT FLOWER CHILD

Flower Child is a fast-casual restaurant designed to inspire and support healthy lifestyles. As a part of Sam Fox’s Fox Restaurant Concepts, the multi-location restaurant is devoted to providing made-from- scratch meals accessible to a variety of dietary needs. Utilizing a customizable menu of bowls, wraps, salads, and a variety of mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits and healthy proteins – Flower Child offers clean eating with convenience. Known for its cheerful staff and uplifting dining environment, Flower Child has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit www.iamaflowerchild.com or follow @eatflowerchild.



ABOUT DOUGHBIRD

From the familiar faces that brought you Culinary Dropout, North Italia, Zinburger, Blanco, Wildflower & Flower Child comes an offbeat new menu unlike any other. We’re excited to put two of Sam’s favorite styles of cuisine together: pizza and chicken! The combination of indulgent and savory pizzas topped with unexpected ingredients, served alongside multiple takes on rotisserie and fried chicken, all dipped in an awesome line-up of house made sauces, makes this menu the best of both worlds. What’s important to us? Using the best ingredients, and working with local partners to make sure our guests can always find their new favorite flavors. We aim to put a fun spin on your ordinary American classics. Don’t want to leave your couch? Get it delivered and make your home the best new restaurant in town. For more information, visit www.eatdoughbird.com or follow @eatdoughbird.