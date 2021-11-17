Impact Award Honorees for Public Relations Society of America, Tucson Chapter
On November 2nd, the Southern Arizona chapter of the Public Relations Society of America honored public relations, marketing and communications professionals as part of its annual Impact Awards. Matt Russell, of Russell Public Communications, was the evening’s MC. The theme for the sold out event, held at St. Philip’s Plaza, was “Building a Legacy, Leaving a Legacy,” to honor the continuum of exceptional rookie to seasoned professionals and their work. The Best in Show winner will automatically compete for the Best in the West awards for PRSA’s Western District.
This year’s winners include:
IMPACT Certificate of Excellence
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona
Creative Collateral
Spring Tocqueville Video Card
Gordley Group
Creative Collateral
Gordley Group 2020 Holiday Card
Jennifer LaHue-Smith, Jan Gordley, Richie Brevaire & Laura Jones
Gordley Group
Media Placement
Law Enforcement Academy Digital Campaign
Dawn Hosack, Jan Gordley, Laura Jones & Richie Brevaire
Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network
Annual Report
CCRN 5-Year Review and 2020 Annual Report
Caryn S. Fogel, Holly Richter, Brooke Bushman & Juliet McKenna
Sundt Construction
General Marketing Communications
Building El Paso
University of Arizona Health Sciences Office of Communications
General Marketing Communications
Antibodies Shown to Provide Long-term Immunity Against COVID-19
Mark Lane, Stacy Pigott, Sarah Sher, Viola Watson, Noelle Haro-Gomez, Lesley Merrifield, David Mogollon & Kayla Pearce
University of Arizona Health Sciences Office of Communications
News / Media Release or PSA
Pain Relief Caused by SARS-CoV-2 Infection May Help Explain COVID-19 Spread
Mark Lane, Stacy Pigott, Erica Rankin, Viola Watson, Debra Bowles, Kris Hanning & Lesley Merrifield
IMPACT Award of Excellence
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona
General Marketing Communications
Give Big Give United Campaign
CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness
General Marketing Communications
CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness: Substance Use Treatment Campaign
Kristine Welter Hall & Caliber Group
Gordley Group
Community Relations
Town of Oro Valley SafeSteps Program
Jennifer LaHue Smith, Jan Gordley, Richie Brevaire & Laura Jones
Visit Tucson
Multicultural Communications
When the Border Reopens
Marisol Vindiola & J. Felipe Garcia
Sundt Construction
General Marketing Communications
Building El Paso
Tech Parks Arizona
Community Relations
Women of the UA Tech Park
University of Arizona Health Sciences Office of Communications
Social Media Communications
Expert Insights
Mark Lane, Erica Rankin, Viola Watson, Roy Wageman, Lesley Merrifield & Caroline Mosley
University of Arizona Health Sciences Office of Communications
Community Relations
Connect2STEM
Mark Lane, Allison Otu, Caroline Berger & Annemarie Medina
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona
General Marketing Communications
Be the Miracle
Debra Howard
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona
Internal Communications
COVID-19 Survival Kit
Debra Howard
UA Center for Innovation
Special Event or Observance
UACI at Oro Valley
Tech Parks Arizona
Special Event or Observance
Tamales and Tech Parks
BEST IN SHOW
University of Arizona Health Sciences Office of Communications
Community Relations
Connect2STEM
Mark Lane, Allison Otu, Caroline Berger & Annemarie Medina
Special Awards
Career IMPACT Award
Awarded posthumously to Robert Kingdon Berry, APR, Fellow PRSA
Rookie of the Year Award
Awarded to Mr. Rocque Perez, University of Arizona
Media Person of the Year
Awarded to Mr. Dylan Smith, editor and publisher, Tucson Sentinel
PR Professional of the Year
Awarded to Ms. Pam Scott, associate vice president at the University of Arizona