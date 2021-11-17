Impact Award Honorees for Public Relations Society of America, Tucson Chapter

On November 2nd, the Southern Arizona chapter of the Public Relations Society of America honored public relations, marketing and communications professionals as part of its annual Impact Awards. Matt Russell, of Russell Public Communications, was the evening’s MC. The theme for the sold out event, held at St. Philip’s Plaza, was “Building a Legacy, Leaving a Legacy,” to honor the continuum of exceptional rookie to seasoned professionals and their work. The Best in Show winner will automatically compete for the Best in the West awards for PRSA’s Western District.

This year’s winners include:

IMPACT Certificate of Excellence

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona

Creative Collateral

Spring Tocqueville Video Card

Gordley Group

Creative Collateral

Gordley Group 2020 Holiday Card

Jennifer LaHue-Smith, Jan Gordley, Richie Brevaire & Laura Jones

Gordley Group

Media Placement

Law Enforcement Academy Digital Campaign

Dawn Hosack, Jan Gordley, Laura Jones & Richie Brevaire

Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network

Annual Report

CCRN 5-Year Review and 2020 Annual Report

Caryn S. Fogel, Holly Richter, Brooke Bushman & Juliet McKenna

Sundt Construction

General Marketing Communications

Building El Paso

University of Arizona Health Sciences Office of Communications

General Marketing Communications

Antibodies Shown to Provide Long-term Immunity Against COVID-19

Mark Lane, Stacy Pigott, Sarah Sher, Viola Watson, Noelle Haro-Gomez, Lesley Merrifield, David Mogollon & Kayla Pearce

University of Arizona Health Sciences Office of Communications

News / Media Release or PSA

Pain Relief Caused by SARS-CoV-2 Infection May Help Explain COVID-19 Spread

Mark Lane, Stacy Pigott, Erica Rankin, Viola Watson, Debra Bowles, Kris Hanning & Lesley Merrifield

IMPACT Award of Excellence

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona

General Marketing Communications

Give Big Give United Campaign

CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness

General Marketing Communications

CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness: Substance Use Treatment Campaign

Kristine Welter Hall & Caliber Group

Gordley Group

Community Relations

Town of Oro Valley SafeSteps Program

Jennifer LaHue Smith, Jan Gordley, Richie Brevaire & Laura Jones

Visit Tucson

Multicultural Communications

When the Border Reopens

Marisol Vindiola & J. Felipe Garcia

Tech Parks Arizona

Community Relations

Women of the UA Tech Park

University of Arizona Health Sciences Office of Communications

Social Media Communications

Expert Insights

Mark Lane, Erica Rankin, Viola Watson, Roy Wageman, Lesley Merrifield & Caroline Mosley

University of Arizona Health Sciences Office of Communications

Community Relations

Connect2STEM

Mark Lane, Allison Otu, Caroline Berger & Annemarie Medina

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona

General Marketing Communications

Be the Miracle

Debra Howard

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona

Internal Communications

COVID-19 Survival Kit

Debra Howard

UA Center for Innovation

Special Event or Observance

UACI at Oro Valley

Tech Parks Arizona

Special Event or Observance

Tamales and Tech Parks

BEST IN SHOW

University of Arizona Health Sciences Office of Communications

Community Relations

Connect2STEM

Mark Lane, Allison Otu, Caroline Berger & Annemarie Medina

Special Awards

Career IMPACT Award

Awarded posthumously to Robert Kingdon Berry, APR, Fellow PRSA

Rookie of the Year Award

Awarded to Mr. Rocque Perez, University of Arizona

Media Person of the Year

Awarded to Mr. Dylan Smith, editor and publisher, Tucson Sentinel

PR Professional of the Year

Awarded to Ms. Pam Scott, associate vice president at the University of Arizona