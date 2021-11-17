Julie Butcher, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is pleased to announce the appointment of Denise Watters as acting CEO. Denise is a Boys & Girls Clubs alum and serves on the Board of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.

Denise is an accomplished senior-level executive with over 25 years of experience and successes in Leadership Development, Profitable Revenue Growth, Corporate Strategic Planning, Human Resources, Change Management, and Philanthropy. Denise has worked in or consulted for a vast array of companies and organizations throughout the United States – including multi-billion-dollar Fortune 50 global enterprises, financial consulting and law firms, public relation companies, government contractors, and start-ups. This has included service organizations, manufacturing entities, and not-for profits.

We are fortunate that Denise stepped in immediately to continue our mission and prioritize our Club Kids! Denise is able to provide a smooth transition not only for our kids, but also for our staff and our partnerships.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson

For more than 60 years Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson has helped keep thousands of local children involved in after school and summer programming. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BGCT opened its doors to serve the community Monday through Friday with extended hours to support families with distance learning. This fall, the Clubs resumed regular after school programming, offering daily access to a broad range of programs in five core areas: Character and Leadership Development; Education and Career Development; Health & Life Skills; The Arts; and Sports, Fitness, and Recreation. The organization currently serves youth ages 7-17 at its six local clubhouses and outreach programs. Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is a qualifying charity for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit (QCO 20282). To find out more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, visit bgctucson.org or call (520) 573-3533.