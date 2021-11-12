Man & Woman of The Year, Founders Award & GTL Alumni Excellence Awards Announced

Greater Tucson Leadership announced the honorees for the 2021 Man and Woman of the Year, Founders, and GTL Alumni Excellence Awards. This year marks the 69th anniversary of the awards program. The honorees will be celebrated at a gala on Friday, February 18th, 2022, at Casino Del Sol Resort.



The Tucson Man and Woman of the Year awards are presented to those who have distinguished themselves for active support of community projects that demonstrated excellence in leadership and are a source of positive influence and inspiration for others.

Tucson Woman of the Year: Nancy Johnson, Chief Executive Officer for El Rio Community Health Center

Tucson Man of the Year: Tony Penn Chief Executive Officer for United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona



The Founders Award, established in 1985, is a lifetime achievement recognition honoring an individual who has demonstrated significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments and who has helped to shape the community in a positive manner with merit and dedication.

Founders Award: Wanda Moore, Independent Business Consultant, Philanthropist, Full Time Community Volunteer.



The GTL Alumni Excellence Award was established in 2017 and recognizes an alumnus of the GTL program who is positively impacting the Tucson community by actively utilizing the leadership skills learned during their time in the GTL program.

GTL Alumni of Excellence: Margaret Larsen, Co-owner of Larsen Baker, LLC



These four recipients are being honored for outstanding leadership, distinguished contributions, and dedication to improving the quality of life in our community.



A selection committee comprised of community leaders representing business, government, non-profit, and higher education made the award selections.



For more information on the Feb. 18th gala at Casino Del Sol, visit www.greatertucsonleadership.org. Email tara@greatertucsonleadership.org for Sponsorship and Tribute opportunities