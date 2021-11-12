San Miguel High School is pleased to announce it has hired Courtney Pulitzer as the new Director of Marketing & Communications, beginning Fall term 2021. In this newly-developed position she will work directly with SMHS President & CEO Dave Mason.

As the only Arizona school in the nationwide Cristo Rey Network (CRN), this role traditionally operates within the Advancement department. Like other CRN schools, San Miguel has a multi-pronged approach to its marketing and communications as it aims to reach not only potential students but also the business community for its Corporate Work Study Program, a unique feature of Cristo Rey schools.

“With so many departments, all equally important, we felt it important for this role to operate seamlessly between academics, admissions, advancement, and Corporate Work Study to convey the full and rich experience of life at San Miguel High School,” stated President & CEO Dave Mason.

Pulitzer comes from a background of online marketing, events, and public relations with an emphasis on developing community. Combining her prior experiences with her own business in New York, as an Alumni events coordinator while in Paris, France, and with marketing and events in Tucson, Pulitzer’s network opens SMHS to a strong audience of regional and international leaders.

About San Miguel High School

San Miguel High School (SMHS), a Catholic, Lasallian learning community, opened in August 2004 to empower youth from communities of limited resources through the integration of Christian values, rigorous academics and practical work experience. Based in Tucson, Arizona, SMHS is rooted in five core principles of Faith in the Presence of God, Respect for All Persons, Inclusive Community, Quality Education, Concern for the Poor and Social Justice. Students take a full college preparatory course load while simultaneously holding professional internships, working in corporations and earning a significant portion of their school tuition. By the end of four years at San Miguel, graduates are ready to enter a university environment with confidence in their educational preparedness and a determination to succeed in their chosen field. Most graduates will be the first in their family to attend college. SMHS has graduated 14 classes of nearly 900 students. More information https://sanmiguelcristorey.org