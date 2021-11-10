Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital Receive ‘A’ Ratings

Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital received an “A” grade in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing both hospitals’ achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety.

“We’re excited to receive this distinction, and so proud of the entire team, as everyone played a part in our success,” said Brian Sinotte, Market Chief Operating Officer for Northwest Healthcare. “These past 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic presented us with many challenges, but our team remained committed to safety and patient care.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but both Oro Valley Hospital and Northwest Medical Center show us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.



To see both Oro Valley Hospital’s and Northwest Medical Center’s full grade details, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org

Northwest Healthcare is an integrated healthcare provider committed to delivering Tucson and surrounding communities with high quality, accessible healthcare. Northwest Healthcare includes Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, Northwest Emergency Centers in Vail and Marana, three Northwest Urgent Care locations, Northwest Women’s Center, Northwest Primary & Specialty Care, Northwest Tucson Surgery Center, Tucson Surgery Center and Center for Pain Management, and Northwest Transitions, an inpatient rehabilitation facility.

Northwest Medical Center Houghton will open in 2022.

