Megan Powe has joined Carondelet Health Network as the Market Chief Strategy Officer. Powe comes to Carondelet from The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, where she has served in multiple leadership roles within Business Development and Strategy.

Most recently, she served as Chief Strategy Officer for The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus, where she successfully led the strategic development and growth of key service lines resulting in expanded services, certifications, and performance in Cardiology, Orthopedics and Neurosciences. Powe holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Spring Hill College and a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Trinity University.

Carondelet Health Network includes Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carondelet Marana Hospital, Carondelet St. Raphael’s Emergency Center, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital, Carondelet Neurological Institute and Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute, as well as primary care and specialty physician practices. For more information visit www.carondelet.org.