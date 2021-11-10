Dan Shearn, RN, MSN, has joined Carondelet Health Network as Chief Nursing Officer for Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson. Shearn has more than 20 years of progressive management experience and brings a focus on quality, personal patient and family-centered care as well as staff and organizational success.

Shearn holds a Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration from the University of Pittsburgh, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Carlow College, and an Associate’s degree in Nursing from Community College of Allegheny County. He has authored a number of publications on critical care medicine, evidence based practice, rapid response systems and pediatric emergencies.

He previously served as Chief Nursing Officer for North Okaloosa Medical Center, an acute care hospital in Crestview, Florida. He has also served as vice president of Patient Care Service and Chief Nursing Officer for UPMC Northwest Seneca, and Clinical Director of Critical Care at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Carondelet Health Network includes Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carondelet Marana Hospital, Carondelet St. Raphael’s Emergency Center, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital, Carondelet Neurological Institute and Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute, as well as primary care and specialty physician practices. For more information visit www.carondelet.org.