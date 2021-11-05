OneAZ Credit Union Makes 2021 List of Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America

OneAZ Credit Union is ranked No. 6 on the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers® for its investment in the health and wellbeing of its employees.

This award honors the organizations that are demonstrating care for their people by investing in health and well-being solutions and initiatives.

“Investing in the health and wellbeing of our associates is an important part of our mission here at OneAZ,” said President and CEO Kim Reedy. “We’re dedicated to improving the lives of our associates and one of the most important ways we do that is by creating a healthy and positive environment. From our healthcare benefits to our focus on healthy living, we place a high value on living your best life at OneAZ!”

Scoring is based on each organization’s Healthiest Employers Index — a metric based on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

The questionnaire, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, and wellness communities. The assessment is scored rubric style on a 1-100 scale, with each question totaling .25-3 points.

Healthiest Employers® was founded over a decade ago by Springbuk to drive meaningful investment in employees’ health and wellbeing and to accelerate companies’ adoption of data-driven approaches to health initiatives and planning employee benefits.

“Well-being is no longer a nice to have, it is a business imperative to hire and retain top talent,” said Rod Reason, CEO of Springbuk. “Businesses that are not investing in the health of their employees risk losing the talent needed to compete, or even survive.”