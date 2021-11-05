Login Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Login celebrates its 20th year as Southern Arizona’s highest rated business connectivity provider. Login specializes in connecting your business to the world.

With an emphasis on enterprise internet service, flexible VoIP phone systems, and secure data storage, Login takes great pride in their amazing reviews from their diverse partner base. Founded in 2001, Login filled the much-needed void of quality B2B internet providers in the Tucson market with personalized service clients could trust.

Login was launched with the goal of becoming Southern Arizona’s preferred solutions-focused service provider. Login President and CEO Matt Ramsey knew this meant not only being competent and cost-effective, but also delivering the exceptional customer service that is missing from the big providers.

“I’ve worked with Login for over 15 years and there is a reason for that. They are simply the best at what they do. As long as I have a choice as to which provider we will use for voice and phone, the choice will be Login,” said Ed Farias of Visit Tucson.

Through two decades of growth and expansion into robust data storage, VoIP phone systems, video surveillance and network solutions across the United States, Login’s headquarters has remained in the heart of Tucson.

“Our focus has been, over the last 20 years, to provide custom technology solutions with a personal touch,” said Ramsey. “For those organizations that need service that works all the time, and, if there is an issue, they know they can reach someone immediately.”

The Login mission continues to center around providing new, innovative and personalized connectivity.