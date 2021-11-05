Danny Gumm has been promoted to Concrete Division Manager at Sundt Construction, Inc. In his new role, he will oversee one of the construction industry’s largest concrete workforces, which annually performs millions of hours of structural, architectural and industrial concrete work for Sundt’s wide-ranging projects.

“I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Danny to lead the Concrete Division,” said Cade Rowley, Sundt’s senior VP, southwest district manager for transportation. “He worked his way up from a carpenter apprentice to a division manager, bringing a depth of technical capabilities, knowledge of industry requirements to lead the division.”

He started in the field as an apprentice carpenter through the Arizona Builders Alliance. During his 28-year career with Sundt, Gumm has served in various capacities in the Concrete Division. At Sundt, he has been a field engineer, estimator, concrete superintendent, project manager, pre-construction project manager and most recently, the Concrete Division operations manager. Gumm has worked on projects that total in value over one billion dollars. His notable project experience includes the replacement of the Denver Veterans Affairs Hospital, the 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth and Arizona State University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Technology Building, as well as numerous wastewater treatment plants.

Gumm is a member of the Arizona Builders Alliance and American Concrete Institute. He is also a voting member of the ACI’s 117 Tolerance committee, which sets industry specifications for tolerances for concrete construction and materials. He has served as a carpentry instructor for the National Center for Construction Education and Research and regularly visits high schools and universities to promote careers in construction.

Sundt’s Concrete Division was an early pioneer in cutting-edge techniques. More than half a century ago, Sundt pioneered an approach known as “slipform,” in which concrete is poured into a continuously moving form. The technique was used on several of the company’s projects, including Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas and the One Atlanta Tower in Atlanta.