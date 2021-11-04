Tucson Electric Power Teams Up with Arizona Children’s Association

Throughout its fourth quarter, Tucson Electric Power is donating to Arizona’s Children Association to help raise money for the nonprofit’s vital programs and services, which include safe foster and adoptive homes for kids in need, counseling and resources to address trauma and abuse, support for caregivers raising their relatives and more.

Through the TEP Gives program, a donation will be made to AzCA for each customer who signs up for budget billing, e-bill or auto pay.

For over 30 years, TEP has been supportive of AzCA and its mission to protect children, empower youth and strengthen families. This year, TEP is continuing to extend a hand to help Arizona families strengthen positive interactions.

“Every child needs a support system,” said Wendy Erica Werden, TEP’s manager of community investment and philanthropy. “Through our longtime partnership with the Arizona’s Children Association, we’ve seen the difference that structured, supportive programs can make in providing a path forward for children in crisis, and in preserving and unifying at-risk families.”

AzCA serves more than 40,000 children, individuals and families throughout the state. TEP’s donations will impact not only Tucson residents, but families across Arizona by funding programs that are family-focused, culturally sensitive and outcome driven.

“In addition to our work with Tucson families, we are extremely happy to foster relationships with local companies such as TEP,” said Jacob Schmitt, president and CEO of AzCA. “This funding will aid our efforts to provide every child with a permanent home that is safe and nurturing.”

Customers can sign up online through My Account, the TEP Mobile App or by calling Customer Care at 520-623-7711. Funding comes from corporate resources that will not be recovered through TEP rates. For more information on TEP, please visittep.com. To learn more about AzCA, please visit ArizonasChildren.org.