Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Project: Campbell Landing

Location: 2180-2236 E. Ginter Rd. and

2655-2701 E. Wieding Rd.

Owner: Campbell Landing/Keith Campbell and

Carl Campbell, Managers

Contractor: N/A

Architect: Rick Huch, Seaver Franks Architects

Completion Date: March 2022

Construction Cost: N/A

Project Description: Four 10,000-square-foot pre-engineered buildings will each have 24-foot-high eves, grade doors and 120/208v three-phase power.