Cox has announced that Steve Huffman will join Cox as Manager of Government Affairs in Southern Arizona. Huffman is no stranger to Southern Arizona and statewide politics, most recently working in community and government affairs for the Town of Marana and the Tucson Association of Realtors.

Steve has had an illustrious career so far including being elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 1998 and serving as Chairman of the Environment and Ways & Means committees. Some of his legislative achievements include significant property and income tax reforms. Steve also partnered with Pima County to help create the Pima Transportation Authority and is currently a member of the Citizens Oversight Committee for the Pima County Regional Transportation Authority.

An Arizona native and graduate of the University of Arizona, Steve is deeply committed to his community and is excited about his new role at Cox. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Cox government affairs team and plan to tap my experience and knowledge of Southern Arizona issues to advance telecommunications policy improving connectivity for local citizens,” he mentioned.

Steve lives in Oro Valley with his two sons, and their recently adopted pit bull terrier, Daisy from the Pima Animal Care Center. He’s an avid fan of the outdoors and enjoys hiking and skiing.